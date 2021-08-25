Israel Aerospace, Etihad to open aircraft conversion site in Abu Dhabi By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters.

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Wednesday it signed an agreement with Etihad Engineering to establish a passenger-to-freighter conversion site for Boeing (NYSE:) 777-3000ER aircraft in Abu Dhabi. The new facility, which will operate as the company’s maintenance centre in Abu Dhabi, aims to meet the growing demand for large cargo jets. The deal comes a year after Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed to normalise relations under the U.S.-sponsored Abraham Accords.