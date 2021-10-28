Israel 2021-22 budget clears parliament’s finance committee

Article content JERUSALEM — Israel’s parliamentary finance committee on Thursday approved the 2021-22 state budget, the Knesset said, clearing a key hurdle and paving the way for a final vote in the full plenum. Failure to give the spending package final approval by Nov. 14 would trigger snap elections. If approved, it would be the country’s first ratified spending package in more than 3 1/2 years. The vote followed “heated” marathon sessions that started on Tuesday and ended around 3 am (0000 GMT) on Thursday due to some 30,000 reservations by opposition parties.

Article content Before the vote, the finance ministry added 10 billion shekels ($3.1 billion) to the reserve budget for 2022 to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic’s fourth wave. The ministry on Monday trimmed its 2021 budget deficit target to 5.5%-5.7% of gross domestic product from a prior 6.8% due to higher than expected tax revenues, reflecting a rapid economic recovery from the crisis. It projects a 3.9% deficit in 2022. Israel’s economy is projected to grow 7% in 2021 after a 2.2% contraction in 2020. The budget, along with an accompanying bill filled with economic reforms, has presented an early test for the cross-partisan coalition government of Naftali Bennett, who took over in June after unseating the veteran Benjamin Netanyahu.