Islamic State May Pose Threat to Americans: Afghanistan Update

Article content (Bloomberg) — Potential threats to Americans in Afghanistan are forcing the U.S. military to get creative on ways to ferry evacuees to Kabul airport. Senior Taliban leaders, including Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, arrived in Kabul to get down to the business of forming a new government, less than a week after seizing the capital as U.S.-led troops prepared to depart. President Joe Biden met with his national security team Saturday on the situation in Afghanistan. He said Friday the U.S. had made “significant progress” securing the Kabul airport and evacuating U.S. citizens, Afghan allies and others amid mounting evidence the Taliban are cracking down on dissent in Afghanistan.

Article content Biden’s remarks came amid sustained efforts by the White House to defend the botched U.S. withdrawal and reports of the Taliban carrying out reprisals. Yet the U.S. embassy issued a new statement advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport if possible without “individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so” because of “potential security threats outside the gates.” Key stories and developments: Raab Hits Back at U.K. Criticism Over Skipped Afghan Phone CallTurkey’s Erdogan, Putin Agree on Coordinating Ties With TalibanTaliban Rattles Gulf States Desperate to Keep Extremists at BayChina’s Warm Welcome for Taliban Sparks Backlash at HomeHere Are the Shadowy TalibanBiden Assured Allies in June U.S. Would Ensure Kabul’s StabilityLeaders Now Running AfghanistanWhy Taliban Triumph Revives Fear of al-Qaeda Revival: QuickTakeWhat Will the Taliban Do to a $22 Billion Economy?: Editorial

Article content Canada Evacuated Another 106 Afghans on Friday (2:45 p.m. ET) The flight, Canada’s second out of Kabul, also contained an undisclosed number of foreign nationals, senior government officials said during a press briefing. Canada will continue its evacuation efforts as long as possible, the officials said, adding that the situation is “chaotic.” Canada’s first flight out of the city was on Thursday, carrying 175 Afghans and 13 foreign nationals. Possible Islamic State Threat to Evacuees (1:11 p.m. ET) A senior U.S. official said potential threats by the Islamic State group against Americans are forcing the U.S. military to find new ways for evacuees to reach the Kabul airport, the Associated Press reported.

Article content The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations. Small groups of Americans and possibly other civilians will be given specific instructions on what to do, including movement to transit points where they can be gathered up by the military, the official said. The comment may explain the U.S. embassy’s security alert earlier on “potential security threats outside the gates at the Kabul airport.” Turkey’s Erdogan, Putin Agree on Coordinating Ties With Taliban (12:49 p.m. ET) Turkey and Russia agreed to coordinate relations with the new government that will be formed in Afghanistan, according to the Turkish president’s office. The agreement was reached during a phone call between Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, Erdogan’s office said.

Article content Bilateral talks are going on everywhere. German Chancellor Angela Merkel also spoke to Erdogan on Saturday, Reuters reported. France’s Emmanuel Macron spoke Friday with Dutch PM Mark Rutte, according to an Elysee official. They discussed the need to “concretely ensure solidarity between allies in order to evacuate European nationals and Afghans who have worked for the allies.” — Seclan Hacaoglu and Samy Adghirini U.S. Says Some Beaten Trying to Leave Kabul (12:05 p.m. ET) U.S. military aircraft and charters airlifted another 3,800 people from Kabul in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total to some 17,000 since the operation began on Aug. 14, Major General William Taylor told reporters at the Pentagon on Saturday.

Article content While the U.S. Embassy issued an alert about “potential security threats” outside the gates of Kabul’s airport, Taylor said there’s “no reported change” there at this time. Still, Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. may look at additional ways to secure the exit of Americans from Kabul. “If there’s a need to do something different than what we are already doing to facilitate them getting into the airport, then we’ll certainly consider those options,” he said. There’s been “a small number of cases” of Americans, as well as Afghans whom the U.S. wants to evacuate, being “harassed and in some cases beaten,” Kirby said. He said Rear Admiral Peter Vasely, the top U.S. commander in Kabul, has made it clear to Taliban commanders that such incidents as “unacceptable.”

Article content “We have certainly made our concerns known,” Kirby said. “Not every Taliban fighter either got the word or decided to obey the word.” — Tony Czuczka Taliban Leaders Arrive in Kabul to Start Forming New Government (10 a.m. ET) Commander Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, considered the Taliban’s top political leader, is likely to delegate people to form a new government over the next few days, according to reports. Baradar is the main public face of the Taliban who will likely head the next government. He signed the peace accord between the Islamist group and the Trump administration in Doha in February 2020. Baradar returned this week, landing first in Kandahar in Afghanistan’s south, on a Qatari Air Force jet. That deal between U.S. and Taliban officials that aimed to wind down the war in Afghanistan is seen as a key point on the timeline that eventually led to the fall of President Ashraf Ghani’s government.

Article content Baradar is now in the Afghan capital to consult on what type of government will be in Kabul, Taliban official Zabihullah Mujahid told the Washington Post. Another Taliban official told AFP that Baradar would meet with jihadi leaders and politicians, aiming at an “inclusive government set-up.” He’s expected to meet with a range of stake-holders, including former government leaders, local militia commanders, policy makers and religious scholars. The Taliban is targeting to unveil a new governing framework for Afghanistan in the next few weeks, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed spokesman for the group. — Ros Krasny Karzai, Abdullah Meet Taliban’s Kabul Appointee (4:57 a.m. ET) Former President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, met with Abdul Rahman Mansour, the acting governor of Kabul for the Taliban.

Article content “We discussed the security of the citizens of Kabul, & reiterated that protecting the life, property & dignity of the citizens of the capital should be prioritized,” Abdullah said in a post on Twitter. “We added that in order to return to normality in the capital Kabul, it is imperative that citizens of the capital feel safe & secure. Mr Mansour assured us that he would do everything possible for the security of the people of Kabul.” Abdullah was once Afghanistan’s chief executive in a power-sharing agreement with exiled President Ghani, who fled the country as the Taliban entered the capital. Abdullah also said he and Karzai met with Afghan leaders and politicians in recent days to discuss the current situation and ways of providing security to Afghans, especially those in Kabul.

Article content Harris Says Priority is Getting Americans Out (9:15 p.m. ET) U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said the priority for the U.S. is to evacuate its citizens safely, adding that’s a big area of focus for her. “We couldn’t have a higher priority right now,” she said. “In particular our priority is making sure that we safely evacuate American citizens, Afghans who worked with us,” including women and children. “And it’s a big area of focus for me” and “will continue to be,” she added. She spoke ahead of her flight to Asia, where she emphasized the U.S.’s role as a global leader, and that she’s making the trip in that context. — Jenny Leonard Biden Says U.S. Helping Americans, Afghan Allies, Others to Exit (2:01 p.m ET) Biden said the U.S. is facilitating flights out of Kabul for Americans, Afghan allies and people from other countries who are seeking to exit.

Article content “Any American who wants to come home — we will get you home,” Biden said Friday at the White House. “There will be plenty of time to criticize and second guess,” Biden said. “I’m focused on getting this job done.” Biden said the U.S. made clear to the Taliban that any attack on U.S. forces, or disruption of operations at the airport, will be met with “swift and forceful response.” — Justin Sink U.S. C-17 Planes Carrying Up to 400 Per Evacuation Flight (1:45 p.m. ET) U.S. Air Force C-17 aircraft are flying up to 400 passengers per each evacuation flight out of Kabul, an officer at Air Mobility Command told reporters at a briefing. The C-17 would normally carry 100 passengers per flight, but the aircraft flying in and out of Kabul are configured with no seats and passengers would sit on the floor to carry as many people as possible — Tony Capaccio

Article content Pressure Grows to Extend Biden’s Aug. 31 Deadline (11:40 a.m. ET) Pressure is growing on Biden to extend his Aug. 31 deadline to pull out troops from Afghanistan. Some NATO allies want the U.S. to remain at the Kabul airport until as many Afghan allies as possible are able to exit the country, said North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. “The limiting factor is to get people into the airport,” Stoltenberg said, demanding that the Taliban let people pass. — Katharina Rosskopf Raab Prioritized Airport Security Over Afghan Call (7:40 a.m. ET) U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab sought to head off mounting calls for him to quit for failing to call his Afghan counterpart last week, saying he had been focusing instead on more important work concerning security at Kabul’s airport.

Article content The call was delegated to a junior U.K. minister, but Afghan Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar couldn’t take it due to the “the rapidly deteriorating situation” on the ground, Raab said in a statement. The work at the airport has enabled the U.K. to evacuate 1,839 British nationals and their families, Afghan staff, and citizens of other countries starting from Monday, Raab said. — Alex Morales German Evacuations Continued Friday (6:00 a.m. ET) Eleven planes have so far flown out 1,600 people, German government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said in Berlin. One civilian wounded by gunfire on the way to the airport is currently being treated, and will be flown out later. Due to the deteriorating situation, Germany will send two helicopters each carrying four special troops who will try to get individuals out of the city. — Arne Delfs

Article content Pakistan Says It’s Pulling Out Officials (5:50 a.m. ET) Pakistan, which is alleged to have given covert support to the Taliban in the past, said it was pulling out officials. It has evacuated about 1,100 people including diplomats, staff of diplomatic missions and international agencies and journalists from Kabul, according to state-run Radio Pakistan. Taliban Kill Afghan Journalist’s Relative (4:30 p.m. HK) Taliban fighters on a house-to-house hunt for an Afghan Deutsche Welle journalist fatally shot a family member of the journalist and seriously wounded another, the German media organization said on its website. The journalist is currently working in Germany, it said. “It is evident that the Taliban are already carrying out organized searches for journalists, both in Kabul and in the provinces. We are running out of time!” said Peter Limbourg, Deutsche Welle’s general director. — Eltaf Najafizada

Article content Some Planes Leave Part-Empty, U.K. (4:00 p.m. HK) Some evacuation flights are leaving Kabul partially empty to keep the international flow of airplanes moving, U.K. Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said Friday. No Royal Air Force plane has departed empty, but “not all of our flights out have been completely full,” because landing and take-off slots are “at a premium,” as is space on the ground, he said. “The way that we are generating volume is by having nine aircraft flying in constant rotation between the United Arab Emirates and Kabul and when each plane is on the ground, we scoop up as many people as we can and get them out,” Heappey told ITV. “It would be selfish to keep a plane on the ground until it was absolutely full if there was an Italian or a Spanish or an American plane circling Kabul overhead waiting.” — Alex Morales

Article content Spanish Evacuation Flight (2:12 p.m. HK) A Spanish military transport plane left Kabul for Dubai on Friday morning with 110 Afghan nationals on board, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a tweet. That’s the second evacuation flight Spain has organized. — Ben Sills Taliban Kill Nine Afghans, Amnesty Says (1:30 p.m. HK) Human rights group Amnesty International said it has received witness reports that Taliban fighters in July massacred nine ethnic Hazara men in southeastern Ghazni after taking control of the province. The group warned the killings represent a small proportion of the total death toll inflicted by the Taliban, as the group cuts mobile phone service in many areas recently captured, trying to slow or stop information from leaking out.

Article content “These targeted killings are proof that ethnic and religious minorities remain at particular risk under Taliban rule in Afghanistan,” Agnés Callamard, the organization’s secretary general, said in the statement. — Eltaf Najafizada Blinken, G-7 Counterparts Discussed Taliban (5:52 a.m.) Secretary of State Antony Blinken, foreign ministers of other G-7 nations and the High Representative of the European Union agreed during a virtual meeting that the Taliban’s actions will determine its relationship with the international community, the U.S. State Department said in a statement. The call participants also underscored the imperative of safe passage for people wishing to leave Afghanistan and the need for an inclusive political resolution protecting Afghans’ fundamental human rights, the statement added. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

