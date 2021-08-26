Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly Kabul airport attack By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. A screen grab shows an emergency vehicle as people arrive at a hospital after an attack at Kabul airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 26, 2021. REUTERS TV/via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) -Islamic State claimed responsibility for a deadly attack outside Kabul airport on Thursday, the group’s Amaq News Agency said on its Telegram channel. A suicide bomber from the Islamist militant group “managed to reach a large gathering of translators and collaborators with the American army at ‘Baran Camp’ near Kabul Airport and detonated his explosive belt among them, killing about 60 people and wounding more than 100 others, including Taliban fighters,” it said.