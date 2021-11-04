ISC Declares Quarterly Dividend | Financial Post

Article content REGINA, Saskatchewan, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per Class A Limited Voting Share (“Class A Share”). The dividend will be paid on or before January 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2021. On September 21, 2021, the Board of ISC announced that it approved an increase in the expected annual dividend of its Class A Share from $0.80 to $0.92. The new annual dividend represents an increase of 15 per cent from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The increase reflects the strength of the Company’s current business and affirms the Company’s commitment to continue to reward shareholders as it grows.

Article content The dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend pursuant to the Income Tax Act . An eligible dividend paid to a Canadian resident is entitled to the enhanced dividend tax credit. For further information on tax implications, please consult a tax advisor. About ISC ®

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is the leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.