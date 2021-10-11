Is Zomedica a Buy Under $1? By StockNews

© Reuters. Is Zomedica a Buy Under $1?



The price of shares of Zomedica (ZOM) skyrocketed earlier this year, driven primarily by investors’ optimism surrounding the pet care industry’s growth. With solid product candidates in its pipeline, ZOM is likely to deliver significant returns in the long term. However, considering the company’s stretched valuations, is the penny stock a buy now? Keep reading to find out.The veterinary-focused company Zomedica Corp. (ZOM), which is based in Ann Arbor, Mich., develops products for the needs of companion animals. The company is also developing and commercializing its primary product candidate, TRUFORMA, which is a diagnostic biosensor platform for detecting thyroid disorders in dogs and cats and adrenal disorders in dogs.

The stock skyrocketed in price earlier this year, driven by retail investors’ interest, securing its name alongside the other meme stocks that topped the headlines at that time. ZOM traded at around $3.00 during its rally. Furthermore, the stock has gained 455.7% over the past year and 121.7% year-to-date to close its last trading session at $0.51. However, ZOM has slumped 61.3% over the past six months and 10.2% over the past five days.

ZOM’s momentum at the beginning of the year can be attributed mainly to investors’ optimism surrounding the growth of the pet-care industry. Studies show that pet adoption increased substantially during the pandemic last year, leading to an increase in the number of pets being seen by veterinary practices. This led to optimistic growth expectations, attracting retail investors’ attention to the industry.

