Is Yunhong CTI a Good Consumer Stock to Buy? By StockNews

Novelty products manufacturer Yunhong CTI (CTIB) is among the leading producers of foil balloons and other party items. So, given the company’s robust financials and solid growth attributes, is CTIB worth adding to one’s portfolio? Let’s find out.Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) in Lake Barrington, Ill., is one of the leading manufacturers and marketers of foil balloons and produces laminated and printed films for commercial uses. In addition, the company distributes Candy Blossoms and other gift items and markets its products throughout the United States and in several other countries.

The company’s stock has gained 11.4% in price over the past year and 9.6% over the past six months. However, CTIB is currently trading 59% below its 52-week high of $5, which it hit on February 23, 2021.

Given its competitive landscape and the upcoming holiday season, we think the company should witness a rise in demand for its party products line and an overall boost to its revenue. Furthermore, given CTIB’s robust financials, the stock could witness significant upside in the near term.

