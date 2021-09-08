Is Virgin Galactic a Buy Under $25? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. Is Virgin Galactic a Buy Under $25?

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) has been making decent progress with its spaceflights. The company grabbed headlines after completing a manned spaceflight to the edge of space in July. However, the stock has declined 26.5% in price over the past month to close yesterday’s trading session at $24.61. So, is the stock a buy at this price level? Keep reading to find out.Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:) is an integrated aerospace company that is focused on spaceships and related technologies for tourists and researchers in the United States. The Las Cruces, N.Mex.-based company came into the limelight after founder Richard Branson and a crew of five others reached the edge of space aboard SPCE’s rocket plane on July 11. However, despite the company’s long-awaited success, shares of SPCE have slumped 50% in price following the big day to close yesterday’s trading session at $24.61.

However, the stock has gained 54.6% over the past year due to its leading commercial space tourism industry position.

SPCE is currently trading at a frothy valuation considering its growth prospects. In terms of its forward EV/Sales, SPCE is currently trading at 2,697.67x, which is 141,386.6% higher than the 1.91x industry average. In addition, the stock’s 2,985.31 forward Price/Sales multiple is 193,488.7% higher than the 1.54 industry average.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR