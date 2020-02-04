Is the star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39; Kenya Moore on the way to reconciliation with her husband Marc Daly?

The star of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya Moore, may be on track to reconcile with her husband, Marc Daly.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kenya says she and her husband Marc are about to receive advice, adding that he is optimistic about his future and even hints that he wants to have more children with him.

"We had a fight and, instead of giving that time to breathe and resolve things after that, you know, a decision was made," she told the store about the reason for her separation from her husband. "Independent of me."

"I would like to stay in this marriage because I still have love for my husband, but it has to change, many things will have to change," he told ET. "Communication, number one. It must always be respectful communication, even when you are upset, when you are hurt and when you are angry. Whatever emotions you may feel at that time, you should always keep in mind that it is a society and that he cannot recover some things. Once they are said or done, they cannot be recovered. "

Kenya adds: "I see Brooklyn, and she's the life of the party … We're on the plane and she walks down the aisle, & # 39; Hi, hello, hello … & # 39; Like it's all about of her, she is simply to receive everyone on the plane. So it’s interesting to see her so outgoing and special, and she loves people and loves other young children, and I’d like to see her with a playmate while she was growing up. I think it will be a big older sister of someone and … I don't know, fingers crossed. "

Will you think Marc is ready for baby number 2?