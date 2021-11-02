Is Taiwan Semiconductor Setting Up for a Big Move? By StockNews

© Reuters. Is Taiwan Semiconductor Setting Up for a Big Move?



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) has been trading in a sideways trading range since March, where it has formed a level of support and a level of resistance. At some point, it will have to break either level. Read more to learn how to profit from this trade.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) is the world’s largest dedicated chip foundry, with over 58% market share. Many leading fabless chip makers — including Qualcomm (NASDAQ:) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:) rely on TSM to manufacture their smallest and most powerful chips.

The company has been benefiting from a strong appetite for new chips. As the global chip shortage is expected to continue for some time, that appetite should continue to grow. In fact, the company recently stated that its capacity is expected to remain tight through next year due to this demand.

As of the end of September, the company had $30.6 billion in cash compared with $4.3 billion in short-term debt. In the most recent quarter, net income was up 14.8% year over year. Analysts expect earnings to jump 14.4% in the current quarter.

