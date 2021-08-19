Is Taiwan Semiconductor Heading for a Breakdown? By StockNews

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

A support level has formed in the chart of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM). If the stock falls through this level, a breakdown is expected to occur. Read more to learn how to profit from this trading opportunity.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) is the world’s largest dedicated chip foundry, with over 58% market share. Many leading fabless chip makers, including Qualcomm (NASDAQ:) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:) rely on TSM to manufacture their smallest and most powerful chips.

The company has been benefiting from a huge appetite for new chips and with the global chip shortage expected to continue for another year, that appetite should only grow. TSM has also gotten a boost from automakers as 49% of its sales went to automakers, with the segment rising 87% year-over-year in the most recent quarter.

While the company has $5 billion in short term debt, its cash balance of $31.5 billion is more than enough to cover that debt, leading to a Quality Grade of B in our POWR Ratings system. In terms of growth, EPS was up 19.2% year over year in the second quarter and is expected to rise 18% for the year.

