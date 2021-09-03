Is Splunk a Good Data Analytics Stock to Invest In? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1
© Reuters. Is Splunk a Good Data Analytics Stock to Invest In?

Software company Splunk (NASDAQ:) boasts an impressive customer base and increased its cloud revenue in its latest quarter. However, is it wise to bet on the stock now, with smart-money interest in it declining? Let’s find out.The world’s first data-to-everything platform provider Splunk Inc .’s (SPLK) offerings include Splunk Platform, Splunk Solutions, and Splunk IT Solutions. The San Francisco-based company’s customers include The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:), and Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:), to name a few. SPLK announced in June 2021 that Silver Lake would be making a $1 billion investment in its senior convertible notes to support its continued business transformation. As a result, its shares soared 27.7% in price over the past three months.

However, the stock has lost 28.7% in price over the past year and 23.2% over the past nine months to close yesterday’s trading session at $158.11.

Among investor concerns, an investigation is being undertaken over possible security violations by the company. Also, SPLK’s losses widened significantly in the second quarter, and its non-GAAP operating margin is expected to remain negative in the third quarter. Furthermore, several hedge funds have sold the stock recently. So, SPLK’s near-term prospects look bleak.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR