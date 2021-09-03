Is Splunk a Good Data Analytics Stock to Invest In? By StockNews

© Reuters. Is Splunk a Good Data Analytics Stock to Invest In?



Software company Splunk (NASDAQ:) boasts an impressive customer base and increased its cloud revenue in its latest quarter. However, is it wise to bet on the stock now, with smart-money interest in it declining? Let’s find out.The world’s first data-to-everything platform provider Splunk Inc .’s (SPLK) offerings include Splunk Platform, Splunk Solutions, and Splunk IT Solutions. The San Francisco-based company’s customers include The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:), and Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:), to name a few. SPLK announced in June 2021 that Silver Lake would be making a $1 billion investment in its senior convertible notes to support its continued business transformation. As a result, its shares soared 27.7% in price over the past three months.

However, the stock has lost 28.7% in price over the past year and 23.2% over the past nine months to close yesterday’s trading session at $158.11.

Among investor concerns, an investigation is being undertaken over possible security violations by the company. Also, SPLK’s losses widened significantly in the second quarter, and its non-GAAP operating margin is expected to remain negative in the third quarter. Furthermore, several hedge funds have sold the stock recently. So, SPLK’s near-term prospects look bleak.

