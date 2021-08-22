Is SEC Trying to Scam Ripple? By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

SEC Vs XRP: Is SEC Trying to Scam Ripple?



The “crypto” word remains to be one of the most talked-about topics in the world of digital finance. In fact, some virtual assets in the digital space perform so well that it catches the attention of the biggest countries worldwide. For instance, the U.S.Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) assaulting the (XRP) crypto-asset against its operation in the U.S. Indeed, this issue about the U.S. SEC and Ripple is one of the hottest topics in the crypto space.

Furthermore, the tension between Ripple and the U.S. SEC is already high as both parties exchange their views about each other. In fact, these legal talks between XRP and SEC have been running since 2020. Do you think the U.S. SEC and XRP can finally agree to terms anytime soon? Let us find out in this SEC vs. XRP article, but before that, let’s learn more about the Ripple crypto.

What is Ripple (XRP) Cryptocurrency?

Ripple (XRP) is a virtual asset that uses blockc…

Continue reading on CoinQuora