Is Roku Headed for a Breakdown? By StockNews

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:) looks to be forming a bearish chart pattern known as a double top. If the stock falls through its support line, a breakdown is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trade.Roku Inc. (ROKU) is the leading streaming platform in the U.S. by hours watched with over 40 billion hours of content streamed in 2019. The firm’s eponymous operating system is used not only in Roku’s own hardware but in co-branded TVs and soundbars from manufacturers like TCL, Onn, and Hisense.

The company has benefited from increased average revenue per user and user engagement due to social distancing. In addition, The Roku Channel is seeing a surge in premium subscription signups. Plus, growth in streaming hours should boost TV streaming advertising on its platform.

As of the most recent quarter, ROKU had $2.1 billion in cash compared to only $7 million in short term debt. Plus, the stock has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.2. This has led to a Quality Grade of B in our POWR Ratings system.

