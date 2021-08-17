Is Rocket Cos. a Buy Under $20? By StockNews

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Leading mortgage and financial services company Rocket Companies (RKT) has achieved record loan origination volume in its last reported quarter, benefiting from a historically low-interest-rate environment. However, even though RKT stock is currently trading at less than $20, we think several business headwinds and gloomy growth prospects could lead to a decline in its price in the near term. Read on.Detroit, Mich.-based holding company Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) operates in tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States. It offers Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business; Rocket Homes, a real estate search platform; and other related solutions. RKT’s share price has soared 3.8% over the past five days, driven by its record mortgage volume in the second quarter.

But RKT’s stock is down 9.6% in price year-to-date. Closing yesterday’s trading session at $18.29, the stock is currently trading 57.5% below its 52-week high of $43.

Although a low-interest-rate environment has helped the company achieve record loan-origination volume in its last reported quarter, its gain-on-sale margin declined significantly. In the Direct-to-Consumer segment, RKT’s adjusted revenue declined 44.4% year-over-year. Furthermore, ongoing class-action lawsuits against the company and increased competition in the housing market could make the stock a risky buy right now.

