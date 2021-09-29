Is ReWalk Robotics a Buy Under $2? By StockNews

© Reuters. Is ReWalk Robotics a Buy Under $2?



ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) is a micro-cap penny stock trading under$2. While it is expected to grow revenue at an accelerated pace, the stock remains a high-risk bet given its steep valuation, negative profit margins and a high cash burn rate.Generally, a stock with a price of below $5 can be considered a penny stock. Penny stocks are an attractive bet for investors with a high-risk appetite. These companies usually have a market cap of less than $1 billion and the potential to grow your investment at an exponential rate. A smaller-sized company enjoys significant flexibility allowing them to pivot towards a new business or enter high-growth markets.

Today I’ll take a look at ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) to see if it is currently a good investment. Valued at a market cap of less than $75 million, ReWalk is a medical device company that designs, develops, and commercializes wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments.

The company offers products such as ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for those with spinal cord injuries. Its ReStore is a soft exo-suit that is used for the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disabilities. These products are marketed and sold directly to third-party payers as well as to institutions, individuals, and distributors.

Continue reading on StockNews