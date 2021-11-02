Is Polkadot eyeing $100 next? DOT price jumps 25%, triggering classic bullish chart pattern By Cointelegraph

Polkadot’s native DOT token looks poised to rally toward $100 in the coming sessions as it triggers a classic bullish reversal setup.

Dubbed “inverse head and shoulders” (IH&S), the technical structure appears when an instrument forms three troughs in a row, with the middle one — called the head — being the lowest and the other two — known as the right and left shoulders — of almost equal heights.

DOT/USDT daily price chart featuring IH&S pattern. Source: TradingView
