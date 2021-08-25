Is Pixelworks a Winner in the Semiconductor Industry? By StockNews

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Even though Pixelworks (NASDAQ:) is not a famous name in the semiconductor sector, it has made several business advances of late and yesterday hit its 52-week price high of $6.08. So, can the stock continue rallying in the coming months on the back of its projector and other businesses? Let’s find out.With a $291.01 million market capitalization, Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) is a micro-cap company that designs, develops, and markets video and pixel processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, and software solutions. In addition to operating across Japan, the United States, and Europe, the San Jose, Calif.-based company has expanded its presence in China.

It has been working to transform its existing subsidiary, Pixelworks Semiconductor Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, into a profit center for its mobile, projector, and video delivery businesses. Consequently, the stock has gained 70.8% in price over the past three months to close yesterday’s trading session at $5.55, after hitting its 52-week high of $6.08.

However, PXLW reported losses in the second quarter despite its revenue growth. In addition, its projector business could be impacted again as several countries reimpose strict measures to restrict the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant. Furthermore, the current semiconductor chip shortage could last until the first half of 2023. So, PXLW’s near-term prospects look uncertain.

