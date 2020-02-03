Is Peter Gunz the new host of & # 39; Cheaters & # 39 ;?

New Year, new opportunities, and Peter Gunz, reportedly, has caught a new bag, such as the new host of the popular reality show, Cheaters.

Former Love & Hip Hop star: New York shared a picture of him with the Cheater logo and the caption: "Who better to help you catch a cheater than Peter? Don't ask questions, just tune into the f * ck !!

Its legend refers to the love triangle that involves Peter, Amina Buddafly and her baby mom, Tara Wallace. Gunz's crazy story has viewers hooked, and his real-life drama continued to captivate followers long after he left the show.

Speaking to the VH1 program presented in December 2019, Gunz expressed his regret for his antics on screen.

"The problem I had in the program was that I knew that I married Amina. Tara didn't know that I married Amina," he said. "There are a million things that I could point out with Amina for which I also feel bad, but I think Tara had the worst because I brought her to national television and let a woman tell her we were married. And that is something that I I will always regret it for the rest of my life. "

"When I watch clips from the show, it gives me the chills, and more than that, part of my fear is having to explain this to my sons and daughters when they grow up," he said.

He says he was following in his father's footsteps:

"More or less, what you see about me is my dad. My dad was engaged to a woman while he was with my mother," he said. "It wasn't just my dad, it was my uncles, my dad's parents. When I was a kid, it was normal for your dad to have extracurricular activities with other people, so it was normal for me. Maybe it affected me growing up."

Are you waiting for cheats to come back?