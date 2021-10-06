Is Penny Stock NXT-ID a Buy? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters. Is Penny Stock NXT-ID a Buy?

Nxt-ID (NXTD), a leading provider of technology products and services for healthcare applications, has witnessed its stock price decline significantly over the past month due to investor concerns surrounding its reverse stock split proposal vote to avoid Nasdaq delisting. In addition, since the company has been struggling to stay afloat, is the penny stock a safe bet now? Read more to find out.A development-stage technology company, Nxt-ID, Inc. (NXTD), is engaged in developing and marketing solutions for healthcare applications, payment, and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company’s expansion into new customer segments and the extension of its products to federal and state agencies amid the growing need for telehealth solutions have helped it witness revenue growth of 14% year-over-year in the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

However, the penny stock has declined 75% year-to-date and 38% over the past month. Furthermore, the stock is currently trading lower than its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $0.62 and $1.06, respectively, which indicates a downtrend.

Investor anxiety surrounding the vote on a reverse stock split of its common stock, scheduled to be held on October 15, 2021, to avoid Nasdaq delisting, could cause its shares to plummet further. In addition, NXTD’s poor profitability and financial instability could make matters worse.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR