Is Panama Set to Adopt Crypto After El Salvador? By CoinQuora
- Panamanian Congressman introduced a bill to regulate the use of crypto.
- Congressman Silva proposes crypto to be used for civil and commercial transactions.
- He noted that the ruling and opposition benches are both willing to consider the bill.
On September 6, Panamanian Congressman — Gabriel Silva, introduced a bill to regulate the use of crypto in the country. In the proposal, Gabriel Silva proposes that crypto be used for civil and commercial transactions.
It can be recalled that El Salvador, another Latin American country, is making a legal tender. More Latin American countries seem to follow El Salvador’s lead as Paraguay also considers adopting crypto in its nation.
Hoy presentamos la Ley de Cripto. Buscamos hacer a Panamá un país compatible con el bl…
