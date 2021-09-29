Is Naked Brand Group a Buy Under $1? By StockNews

Naked Brand (NAKD) has lost money for six consecutive years and this cash burn has caused a dilution in shareholder wealth due to constant equity capital raises. Will this trend change anytime soon and is the stock worth buying?.Naked Brand Group (NAKD) designs, retails and sells women’s and men’s intimate apparel and swimwear products. It’s a small-cap company that trades under $1 and has just a $725 million market cap.

Surprisingly, NAKD has recently been one of the most heavily traded stocks on US exchanges. That’s directly because of its popularity on Reddit among retail traders.

But is Naked Brand a solid long-term bet? Will it stage a comeback or lose steam after it has gained a staggering 497% in the last year?

