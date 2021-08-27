Is Moderna Headed for a Breakout? By StockNews

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Is Moderna Headed for a Breakout?



A level of support and a resistance line have created an ascending triangle in the chart of Moderna , Inc. (NASDAQ:). If the stock breaks through this resistance, a breakout is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity.Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is a commercial-stage biotech company. The firm’s mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 24 mRNA development programs as of early 2021, with 13 of these in clinical trials.

MRNA’s COVID-19 vaccine has demonstrated strong uptake in several countries where it received authorization for temporary use over the past few months. Management expects more than $19 billion in vaccine sales for 2021. In addition, it has advance purchase agreements in place with several countries for 2022 worth $20 billion.

As of the most recent quarter, MRNA had $8 billion in cash compared to only $433 million in long-term debt. From a growth standpoint, sales surged 6,456% year over year in the second quarter. Analysts expected revenue to surge another 8,216% year over year in the current quarter.

Continue reading on StockNews