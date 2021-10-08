Is Meta Materials a Good Technology Stock to Add to Your Portfolio? By StockNews

© Reuters. Is Meta Materials a Good Technology Stock to Add to Your Portfolio?



Smart materials company Meta Materials (MMAT) made its stock market debut through a reverse merger with Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:). Given the company’s weak fundamentals and stretched valuations, is the stock worth betting on now? Read more to find out.Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) is a Canada-based smart materials and photonics company engaged in developing and manufacturing a wide range of functional materials and nanocomposites. On June 28, 2021, the company went public through a reverse takeover deal with the energy company Torchlight Energy Resources.

The stock has declined 30.6% over the past three months and 9.3% over the past month to close yesterday’s trading session at $5.30.

Though the company is working through various collaborative research and projects to accelerate its growth, the stock’s bloated valuation and inadequate financial strength could make investors worried.

Continue reading on StockNews