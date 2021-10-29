Is Maxar Technologies Headed for a Breakdown? By StockNews

© Reuters. Is Maxar Technologies Headed for a Breakdown?



A level of support has emerged in the chart of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:). The stock has bounced off it a few times already, but if it finally falls through this support line, a breakdown is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity.Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) is an integrated space and geospatial intelligence company with a full range of space technology solutions for commercial and government customers including satellites, Earth imagery, geospatial data and analytics.

Its WorldView Legion program and new offerings in the Earth Intelligence segment, such as 3D technology are supporting growth. Plus, the company should leverage its satellite imagery capabilities and satellites to provide imagery data for Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Its balance sheet is underwhelming with only $10 million in cash, compared with $13 million in short-term debt. From a growth standpoint, its EBITDA has grown an average of 53.5% per year over the past three years, but fell 27.1% over the past year.

