Is Maxar Technologies Headed for a Breakdown? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. Is Maxar Technologies Headed for a Breakdown?

A level of support has emerged in the chart of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:). The stock has bounced off it a few times already, but if it finally falls through this support line, a breakdown is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity.Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) is an integrated space and geospatial intelligence company with a full range of space technology solutions for commercial and government customers including satellites, Earth imagery, geospatial data and analytics.

Its WorldView Legion program and new offerings in the Earth Intelligence segment, such as 3D technology are supporting growth. Plus, the company should leverage its satellite imagery capabilities and satellites to provide imagery data for Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Its balance sheet is underwhelming with only $10 million in cash, compared with $13 million in short-term debt. From a growth standpoint, its EBITDA has grown an average of 53.5% per year over the past three years, but fell 27.1% over the past year.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR