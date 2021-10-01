Is Marin Software a Buy After Announcing an Agreement with Google? By StockNews

© Reuters. Is Marin Software a Buy After Announcing an Agreement with Google?



Marin Software (MRIN) garnered investor attention as it recently entered into a revenue-sharing agreement with Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Google. However, it reported a loss in the second quarter. So, let’s find out if it is wise to bet on the stock now.Enterprise marketing software provider for advertisers and agencies, Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) boasts of customers such as Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:), Square, Inc. (SQ), and International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:). According to an 8-K filing on September 21, the company entered into a revenue-sharing agreement with Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:) Google LLC to develop its enterprise tech platform and software products.

MRIN’s shares soared to hit their 52-week high of $27.26 on July 6, primarily because of social media hype. However, it has lost 15% over the past three months to close yesterday’s trading session at $9.12. It is currently trading 66.5% below its 52-week high. Its current volume of 5.34 million is significantly lower than its average volume of 16.13 million, implying less liquidity. Moreover, it reported a loss in the second quarter. So, MRIN’s near-term prospects look uncertain.

Here are the factors that could shape MRIN’s performance in the upcoming months:

