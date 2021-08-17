Is Live Nation Entertainment Setting Up for a Big Move? By StockNews

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Is Live Nation Entertainment Setting Up for a Big Move?



Over the past several months, Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:) has been trading in a sideways range, where it has formed a resistance line and a level of support. If the stock breaks through either level, a major move is expected. Read more to learn how to profit from this trading opportunity.Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) is the largest live entertainment firm in the world with over 570 million fans served in 44 countries by the company’s concert and ticketing platforms. The company controls over 235 venues and also owns one of the largest ticketing services, Ticketmaster.

The company has been benefiting from pent-up demand for live events and strong ticket sales in the both United States and the U.K. With vaccine rollouts in Canada and Europe, more markets are expected to open, which should lead to more sales.

LYV had $4 billion in cash as of the most recent quarter, compared to only $46 million in short-term debt. However, the company has a negative profit margin. In terms of growth, the company reported a loss per share of 90 cents, but this was an improvement from the prior year’s $2.67 loss per share.

Continue reading on StockNews