Is Katapult a Good Fintech Company to Invest In? By StockNews

© Reuters. Is Katapult a Good Fintech Company to Invest In?



Shares of financial technology company Katapult (KPLT) have declined in price considerably since the company went public on June 10. However, the question is, is it wise to buy the stock now based on its consistent product and services innovation? Let’s find out.

Omnichannel lease-purchase platform Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT), which is based in New York City, made its stock market debut on June 10, 2021, merging with special purpose acquisition company FinServ Acquisition Corp. And last month, the company rolled out its direct apply feature to customers. However, the stock’s price has declined 55.4% since its stock market debut, to close yesterday’s trading session at $6.48.

Furthermore, the shares have lost 31.1% in price over the past month and 53.6% over the past three months, and KPLT was unable to provide guidance for its upcoming quarters due to uncertain macro trends. In addition, its losses widened in the second quarter. So, KPLT’s near-term prospects look bleak.

Here are the factors that we think could influence KPLT’s performance in the coming months:

Continue reading on StockNews