Is Juniper a Good Networking Stock to Own? By StockNews

The California-based networking company Juniper (JNPR) recently strengthened its AI-driven networks. Furthermore, its solid dividend-paying history makes it an ideal bet for investors seeking stable income generation. However, considering its relatively high beta, is the stock a good addition to one’s portfolio now? Read on, let’s discuss.Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:) designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers, to deploy high-bandwidth services. Shares of JNPR have gained 50.2% in price over the past year and 42.3% year-to-date to close yesterday’s trading session at $32.03, near its 52-week high of $32.58. The stock is currently trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

The high-tech solutions company recently extended its AI-driven support to its entire portfolio. Recently, JNPR announced a new support solution driven by artificial intelligence that delivers holistic visibility and insights. “With a new level of end-to-end visibility and actionable intelligence, Juniper is making it easier for service providers, enterprises, and partners to optimize the operation of their networks,” explained Derrell James, EVP of Juniper Global Services. In addition, the company has added two new 6 GHz access points that leverage Mist AI to maximize Wi-Fi performance and capacity while simplifying IT operations. JNPR is also introducing a new IoT Assurance service that streamlines and scales the onboarding and securing of IoT devices without Network Access Control (NAC). These new additions to JNPR’s wireless access portfolio should strengthen the company’s experience-first networking approach.

Given the high demand for networking solutions, especially now that the remote working trend is widespread, these enhancements in Wi-Fi performance and IoT solutions should secure its leadership position in the AI-driven networks domain.

