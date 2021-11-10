Is It Time for Small Cap Stocks? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. Is It Time for Small Cap Stocks?

No one is arguing that we are in the midst of a bull market. However, the seeming strength of the bull given the rise of the S&P 500 (SPY) is quite suspect. Why? Because small caps have done so poorly this year. Gladly there are signs these small stocks are starting to pull ahead. This bodes well for investors who properly align their portfolios with this trend. Read on below for the full story.(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary from the Reitmeister Total Return newsletter).

The S&P has climbed 10% from the lows of October to a new peak of 4,718.

Even more impressive is the small caps FINALLY waking up from their recent slumber to rally 12% in the same time. This may be a very healthy sign for the overall market.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR