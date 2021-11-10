Is It Time for Small Cap Stocks? By StockNews

© Reuters. Is It Time for Small Cap Stocks?



No one is arguing that we are in the midst of a bull market. However, the seeming strength of the bull given the rise of the S&P 500 (SPY) is quite suspect. Why? Because small caps have done so poorly this year. Gladly there are signs these small stocks are starting to pull ahead. This bodes well for investors who properly align their portfolios with this trend. Read on below for the full story.(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary from the Reitmeister Total Return newsletter).

The S&P has climbed 10% from the lows of October to a new peak of 4,718.

Even more impressive is the small caps FINALLY waking up from their recent slumber to rally 12% in the same time. This may be a very healthy sign for the overall market.

