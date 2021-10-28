Is It Right for You? – Hollywood Life – Hollywood Life

If you have wavy or curly hair & you want to properly treat & take care of your curls using Aussie Miracle Curls, we have got you covered on everything you need to know about the hair care line.

For those of you who have wavy or curly hair, look no further than Aussie Miracle Curls. The hair care collection is a specific collection by Aussie meant to treat curls and waves. Nicole Epps, Scientist & Scientific Communications Manager for P&G Hair, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “All curls are unique. It might take a little experimentation to find the right curly hair care products that are right for you, and the best routine to keep your curls looking healthy and defined. Luckily, brands like Aussie make it super easier with their diverse line of products.”

Included in the collection are different lines of products – Miracle Moist, Miracle Volume, Miracle Waves, Miracle Curls, Miracle Coils, 3 Minute Miracle, Hair Insurance, Total Miracle, Hairspray, Instant Freeze, Mega, and Sprunch. From masks to hairsprays, shampoo, and conditioner, all of the products range in prices from $3-$7 and can be found at drugstores, Walmart, and Target.

What Does Aussie Miracle Curls Do?

Aussie Miracle Curls was designed to create moisturized, defined, and frizz-free curls. Start by shampooing and conditioning your hair. Nicole explained that Aussie Miracle Curls Shampoo “cleanses your hair without stripping away your natural oils, refreshing and resetting your curls.” Meanwhile, Aussie Miracle Curls Conditioner moisturizes and nourishes your curls, resulting in softer, frizz-free hair.

Nicole shared, “If you are a weekly washer or feel like your hair could use some extra care, I recommend replacing the Aussie Miracle Curls Conditioner with our 3 Minute Miracle for a deep conditioning experience with added slip to help detangle and nourish your curls.”

“I recommend detangling in the shower before rinsing out your conditioner. Use the slip of the conditioner to your advantage for easier detangling with either your fingers or detangling brush,” Nicole revealed.

As for how to properly detangle, Nicole shared, “When detangling always remember to start at the end and work your way up to the root, working in sections.”

Once you are done washing your hair, it’s time to style it. “Understanding the different types of stylers can help you perfect your curly hair routine. While leave-in conditioners and curl creams are good for definition, mousse, gels, and jellies are good for hold. Experiment and mix-and-match with different products and combos to find the stylers that work best for you,” Nicole said.

Styling fine hair:

If you have fine hair, follow Nicole’s steps below:

Step 1: “For finer hair I recommend the Aussie Miracle Curls Leave-in Detangling Milk to help with out of shower detangling, taming frizz, and helping to define curls without weighing curls down. Apply to damp hair evenly.”

Step 2: “After defining your curls, if you feel like you need some hold to help keep your curls intact throughout the day, I recommend Aussie Miracle Curls Mousse, our mousse is lightweight and can not only help with frizz, it helps hold curls in place. Squeeze product into your hand and scrunch into hair, right after applying the detangling milk. Scrunching keeps the curls together while applying the product.”

Styling thick hair:

Step 1: “For thicker hair, I recommend the Aussie Miracle Curls Frizz Taming Cream to help tame frizz and define curls. Apply to damp hair evenly.”

Step 2: “If you feel like you need some hold to help keep your curls intact throughout the day, I recommend Aussie Miracle Curls Crème Pudding. Apply evenly by scrunching in the product in your damp curls right after applying the frizz-free cream. Scrunching keeps the curls together while applying the product.”

As an added tip, Nicole said, “As with all styling products that help hold hair in place, start with a little and add more if you need it. If you find your hair a little stiff or crunchy, remember to SOTC (scrunch out the crunch). Scrunch curls softly to return them to their soft and bouncy state.”

Is Aussie Miracle Curls Good for Your Hair?

The Good

Aussie Miracle Curls is formulated with Jojoba Oil which is a great natural oil with many benefits. It deeply moisturizes your hair and helps tame frizz. Another key ingredient in the line is coconut oil which is known for its deeply hydrating properties.

Despite the ingredients in a product, Nicole revealed that you should not be discouraged by the ingredients, but by what they make your hair feel like. “When looking for a product that is right for you, you have to go beyond the ingredient list, it just doesn’t give you enough information,” she shared. “I like to look at the language used on the package and the form of the product. For example: for wavy hair, Moisture is important, but they don’t want a product that could potentially flatten their waves out. So, I would recommend they look for products that say ‘lightweight,’ or ‘no weigh down’ in forms like sprays and lotion-like creams.”

“For coily hair, moisture is also very important, but the same products will not work for their hair type. I would recommend that they look for words likes ‘deep conditioning’ or ‘intense moisture’ on products like butters and leave-in conditioners.”

The Bad

While Aussie Miracle Curls is made with natural oils, there are other ingredients in the products that are not all-natural. Yellow 5 and Red 33 are both included in the products and many people have allergies to these ingredients, so it’s important to always check the back before using.