Is Honest Co. a Buy After Reporting Better Than Expected Sales Results? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. Is Honest Co. a Buy After Reporting Better Than Expected Sales Results?

Consumer goods company The Honest Company (HNST) reported better-than-expected sales in the third quarter and has been increasing its focus on sustainable packaging. But is that enough to help to company thrive amid ongoing supply chain issues? Let’s find out.The Los Angeles-based Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) is a Jessica Alba-backed sustainable products-focused consumer goods concern that made an impressive stock market debut on May 5, 2021. Its shares soared in price to hit their 52-week high of $23.88 on its first day of trading. Also, in July 2021, the company announced a new sustainable packaging initiative for Honest Beauty that features 100% recyclable cartons using 100% tree-free paper made from upcycled sugarcane by-products.

The stock surged in price on November 11 after the company beat third-quarter consensus sales estimate by 2.7%. However, it has lost 36.8% over the past six months to close yesterday’s trading session at $9.53.

HNST’s digital sales fell 11% year-over-year to $39.11 million in the third quarter, and its losses increased significantly. Furthermore, its near-term prospects look bleak because its business could continue to be impacted by ongoing supply chain issues.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR