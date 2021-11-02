Is Genius Brands a Good Entertainment Stock to Buy? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. Is Genius Brands a Good Entertainment Stock to Buy?

Shares of leading children’s media company Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:) plummeted more than 19% in price after the company last week announced its recent deal to acquire WOW! Unlimited Media. In addition, the company has weak financials and poor profitability. So, is the stock worth betting on now? Let’s find out.Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) in Beverly Hill, Calif., is a prominent worldwide children’s media company that creates, produces, markets, and licenses branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for distribution in media and retail. In addition, it acts as a licensing agent for Llama Llama.

The stock has declined 25.3% in price over the past nine months and 11.5% over the past three months to close yesterday’s trading session at $1.39.

Though GNUS is working on various collaborative projects and major product launches to accelerate its growth, the company’s poor profitability and financial fragility could make investors anxious.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR