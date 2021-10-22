Is General Mills a Good Defensive Stock to Own? By StockNews

© Reuters. Is General Mills a Good Defensive Stock to Own?



Defensive stocks are known for their resilience in inflationary times. So, for investors looking to hedge their portfolios amid current inflationary pressures by betting on defensive stocks, General Mills (NYSE:) is an option. However, considering GIS’ weak momentum, is it worth betting on the stock now? Keep reading to find out.General Mills, Inc. (GIS) in Minneapolis, Minn., manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. The stock has gained a mere 2.6% in price over the past year and 6.7% year-to-date to close yesterday’s trading session at $62.49. GIS’ momentum has been relatively weak.

However, the company “underperformed the market…but demonstrated stronger execution than many of its peers in recent months,” according to Citi analysts Wendy Nicholson and Abigail Lake. The investment firm also raised its price target on the stock. GIS delivered better-than-expected financials in its last reported quarter, and Citi analysts expect the stock to “continue to improve upon its market-share gains while raising prices to offset inflation.”

Current rising inflation is in-part due to supply chain disruptions at a time when demand is rebounding driven by the economic recovery. So conditions bode well for consumer defensive stocks. Global food prices shot up nearly 33% year-over-year in September 2021 and more than 3% since July, reaching their highest levels since 2011. GIS should gain substantially from the rising food prices. Furthermore, because consumer defensives perform relatively better in inflationary conditions, GIS stock should attract significant investor attention.

