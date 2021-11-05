Is G Medical Innovations Holdings a Winner in the Medical Device Industry? By StockNews

© Reuters. Is G Medical Innovations Holdings a Winner in the Medical Device Industry?



The shares of G Medical (GMVD) have generated weak momentum over the past three months, losing 18.4% in price. And given the company’s weak bottom-line, the question is, will the stock be able to rebound soon? Please keep reading to find out.G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) is an Israel-based commercial-stage healthcare company that is developing next-generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel.

Shares of GMVD have slumped 18.4% in price over the past three months to close yesterday’s trading session at $2.30. The stock is currently trading above its 50-day moving average of $2.26, but below its 200-day moving average of $2.83.

The global healthcare industry is thriving with increased demand for healthcare products and services and continuing investments in the sector. An aging population is also driving the industry’s growth. So, with rising demand and continued medical advances and innovations, the industry is expected to keep growing. However, GMVD’s bottom-line has yet to reflect the industry tailwinds.

