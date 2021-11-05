Is G Medical Innovations Holdings a Winner in the Medical Device Industry? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. Is G Medical Innovations Holdings a Winner in the Medical Device Industry?

The shares of G Medical (GMVD) have generated weak momentum over the past three months, losing 18.4% in price. And given the company’s weak bottom-line, the question is, will the stock be able to rebound soon? Please keep reading to find out.G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) is an Israel-based commercial-stage healthcare company that is developing next-generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel.

Shares of GMVD have slumped 18.4% in price over the past three months to close yesterday’s trading session at $2.30. The stock is currently trading above its 50-day moving average of $2.26, but below its 200-day moving average of $2.83.

The global healthcare industry is thriving with increased demand for healthcare products and services and continuing investments in the sector. An aging population is also driving the industry’s growth. So, with rising demand and continued medical advances and innovations, the industry is expected to keep growing. However, GMVD’s bottom-line has yet to reflect the industry tailwinds.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR