Is Fuel Tech a Good Green Energy Stock to Add to Your Portfolio? By StockNews

Is Fuel Tech a Good Green Energy Stock to Add to Your Portfolio?



The shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:), a provider of air pollution management technologies, are gaining momentum on increasing demand for environmentally sustainable green energy solutions. The company has secured a strong foothold in the industry, with disruptive product and service offerings. However, with negative profit margins, is FTEK a good bet now? Read more to find out.Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) in Warrenville, Ill., creates and commercializes innovative patented solutions for air pollution management, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. The company is a market leader in nitrogen oxide (NOx) reduction and particulate control technology, with solutions deployed in more than 1,200 utility, industrial, and municipal units worldwide.

The company’s shares have rallied 6.3% in price over the past three months, fueled by its expanding global footprint and heightened demand for air pollution reduction and control solutions from utility and industrial customers worldwide.

However, given FTEK’s poor profitability and mixed financials, its near-term prospects look uncertain.

