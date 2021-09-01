Is Ethereum’s rally signaling the next bull market phase for Bitcoin above $50K? By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
Is Ethereum’s rally signaling the next bull market phase for Bitcoin above $50K?

(BTC) has been seeing some consolidation below $50,000 as a psychological barrier. However, during this pullback, several big altcoins have been surging in price, suggesting that the alt season isn’t over yet.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s price faces a crucial resistance to break through, while Ether (ETH) is already cracking that resistance, hitting a three-month high versus BTC and facing a run toward the next resistance around the all-time high.

1-day chart. Source: TradingView
Total crypto market capitalization 1-day chart. Source: TradingView
1-day chart. Source: TradingView
4-hour chart. Source: TradingView