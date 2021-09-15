Is EQT Corp. a Winner in the Oil & Gas Extraction & Production Industry? By StockNews

Matilda Colman
The largest producer in the United States, EQT Corporation (NYSE:), is gaining momentum due to surging natural gas prices. But while analysts expect this trend to continue, we think EQT could witness a substantial price pullback given its unsustainable valuation and weak fundamentals. So, let’s discuss.EQT Corporation (EQT) in Pittsburgh, Pa., is the largest independent natural gas producer in the United States, with a core asset base across the Appalachian Basin. Surging natural gas prices have driven EQT’s stock to substantial price gains over the past few months. Shares of EQT have gained 53.7% year-to-date and 8.9% over the past month.

Because natural gas prices are expected to hit a 13-year high this winter, analysts expect EQT to gain momentum in the coming months. The $26.73 12-month median price target for the stock indicates a 36.9% potential upside from yesterday’s closing price of $19.53.

However, EQT’s bleak financials and stretched valuation might make its rally unsustainable, especially in a volatile market.

