Is Dogecoin set to follow Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) 400% breakout? By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
Meme coins were some of the earliest breakout stars at the start of this year’s bull run and big-name influencers like Elon Musk and Mark Cuban helped to stoke a surge in the price of (DOGE). The success of DOGE eventually spawned th massive litter of dog-themed offshoots that now populate the meme coin pack.

This week the pack is once again on the run after (SHIB) saw a triple-digit breakout and DOGE looks ready to move higher. ‘s (BTC) sudden move above the $55,000 level appears to have kickstarted the move, and even as the price moves lower to test underlying support, meme-tokens are still flashing bullish signals.

Top-5 meme coins by market capitalization. Source: CoinGecko
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. DOGE price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro