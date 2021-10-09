Is Dogecoin set to follow Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) 400% breakout? By Cointelegraph

Meme coins were some of the earliest breakout stars at the start of this year’s bull run and big-name influencers like Elon Musk and Mark Cuban helped to stoke a surge in the price of (DOGE). The success of DOGE eventually spawned th massive litter of dog-themed offshoots that now populate the meme coin pack.
This week the pack is once again on the run after (SHIB) saw a triple-digit breakout and DOGE looks ready to move higher. ‘s (BTC) sudden move above the $55,000 level appears to have kickstarted the move, and even as the price moves lower to test underlying support, meme-tokens are still flashing bullish signals.
