Is ContextLogic a WallStreetBets Stock Worth Investing In? By StockNews

The shares of subreddit WallStreetBets favorite ContextLogic (WISH) have been losing momentum due to the company’s dismal financial performance. Its shares have slumped 70% in price year-to-date and are currently trading near their 52-week low. However, over the past five days, the stock has rallied 11%. But given WISH’s fundamental weakness, can the stock sustain the rally, or will it retreat? Keep reading to find out.San Francisco-based ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) operates as a mobile e-commerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. WISH was ranked #3 among the most discussed stocks on Wallstreetbets at the time of writing this article. The stock has had weak momentum so far this year. WISH shares have plummeted 70% in price year-to-date and 44.4% over the past three months to close its last trading session at $5.47. The stock is currently trading near its 52-week low of $4.61.

Recently, the company shared its plans to improve product quality on its e-commerce platforms. It plans to focus on discovery commerce to attract the next generation of buyers and brands. “We believe the future of e-commerce will be built around the serendipitous discovery of products. By acting as a hub for inspiration, we hope to provoke interest and shape demand and, ultimately, be the pioneers of the next generation of commerce,” said Tarun Jain, Chief Product Officer at WISH. Nevertheless, the company’s bleak financials could be a concern.

Even though the global e-commerce share of total retail sales has been rising for several months, WISH has failed to capitalize on the industry tailwinds. The company’s revenues have declined 39% year-over-year to $368 million in its last reported quarter. And analysts expect its revenues to decline 54.8% in the current quarter and 15.5% in the current year. Also, its EPS is expected to remain negative at least until the following year.

