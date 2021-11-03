Is ‘Bitcoin season’ real or a maximalist theory? By Cointelegraph

With (BTC) continuing to hold ground above the all-important $60,000 psychological threshold for two weeks running, a growing chorus of voices seems to be echoing the sentiment that the market may be in the midst of another “Bitcoin season.”
This basically refers to a window of time where money flows from various altcoins back into the flagship cryptocurrency until eventually, the interest starts to dry up and the capital once again starts to move back into different altcoins.
