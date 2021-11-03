Is ‘Bitcoin season’ real or a maximalist theory? By Cointelegraph

This basically refers to a window of time where money flows from various altcoins back into the flagship cryptocurrency until eventually, the interest starts to dry up and the capital once again starts to move back into different altcoins.

With (BTC) continuing to hold ground above the all-important $60,000 psychological threshold for two weeks running, a growing chorus of voices seems to be echoing the sentiment that the market may be in the midst of another “Bitcoin season.”

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.