Is Berkshire Hathaway Stock a Good Addition to Your Portfolio? By StockNews

Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.B) spectacular success over the years has captivated investors. However, given that current supply chain disruptions have negatively impacted several of the Warren Buffet-led conglomerate’s businesses, is the stock worth betting on now? Read on.Famed value investor Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc . (NYSE:) (BRK.B) has emerged as one of the biggest companies in the world since he acquired it in the mid-1960s. The company saw its shares jump 22.8% in price year-to-date, thanks to its continued financial strength and its efforts to enhance the intrinsic value per share for shareholders.

However, BRK.B’s stock has gained only 1.3% over the past month. In addition, the stock has dipped 2.3% over the past three months as global supply chain problems continue to reduce the multinational conglomerate’s profitability.

While BRK.B’s stellar third-quarter performance, strategic acquisitions, and diversified earnings power have attracted investors’ attention, the company’s stock selling activity for the fourth straight quarter could be concerning. Furthermore, Berkshire’s insurers’ expanding losses amid declining claim trends stemming from COVID-19 related business disruptions could hamper its brand value.

