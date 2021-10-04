Is Axie Infinity overheating? AXS price hits record high following 100% QTD rally By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
4

AXS, the native token of Axie Infinity, a play-to-earn nonfungible token (NFT) game built atop the blockchain, rallied more than 100% on a quarter-to-date (QTD) timeframe to refresh a new record high above $155.

Nonetheless, the cryptocurrency now risks paring a portion of its recent gains as a key technical indicator, dubbed the relative strength index (RSI), flashes its overbought conditions. In doing so, it might correct below $90 — almost a 40% drop.

daily price chart featuring its response to RSI readings above 70. Source: TradingView

Is hodling a better strategy?

Top gaming companies in the world. Source: Messari
AXS staking dashboard. Source: Axie Infinity