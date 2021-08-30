Is American Airlines Setting Up for a Breakdown? By StockNews

© Reuters Is American Airlines Setting Up for a Breakdown?



A descending triangle pattern has formed in the chart of American Airlines Group , Inc. (NASDAQ:). This was created as the result of the stock forming a support level and declining against a down trending resistance line. If AAL falls through the support level, a breakdown is expected. Read more to learn how to profit from this trade.American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is the world’s largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger miles. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries are American Airlines, Envoy Aviation Group, PSA Airlines and Piedmont Airlines.

AAL is benefiting from an increase in air-travel demand in the U.S. as more people have gotten vaccinated. This has led to passenger revenue jumping 491% in the second quarter, compared with the same quarter last year. As demand has improved, the company is looking to add routes and broaden its network.

In the most recent quarter, the company had $18 billion in cash, up from $14 billion in the previous quarter, and well above its short-term debt level of $2.8 billion. Revenues are expected to soar 243.3% year over year in the current quarter and 77% for the year. This has led to a Growth Grade of B in our POWR Ratings system.

