Is Air Industries Group a Winner in the Aerospace & Defense Industry? By StockNews

The aerospace & defense industry is rebounding gradually from its pandemic-driven slowdown, supported by government policies and investments to hedge against structural disruptions. However, considering Air Industries’ (AIRI) weak momentum, is the stock a desirable choice now? Keep reading to find out.Aerospace and defense company Air Industries Group (AIRI) designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for prime defense contractors in the aerospace industry in the United States. The Bay Shore, N. Y.-based company operates through two segments—Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components.

The stock has had lackluster momentum for nearly half a decade now, with its price descending 70.5% over the past five years. AIRI has slumped 7.3% in price year-to-date. However, it has gained 10.7% over the past five days.

Aerospace suppliers, including AIRI, experienced a challenging 2020. Manufacturers of commercial aerospace portfolios suffered a 30%-50% decline in sales globally last year, while manufacturers with a larger share of the commercial aerospace market saw a 60%-70% decline . However, suppliers with large defense portfolios were somewhat hedged by defense contracts.

