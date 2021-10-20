Is AFLAC a Winner in the Insurance Industry? By StockNews

© Reuters. Is AFLAC a Winner in the Insurance Industry?



Fortune 500 company insurance Aflac (AFL) recently reported impressive second-quarter earnings results. However, can the stock maintain its business momentum amid uncertainty associated with emerging COVID-19 variants? Let’s find out. Read on.Leading supplemental insurer Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:), which is headquartered in Columbus, Ga., is currently trading 3.2% below its 52-week price high of $57.64, which it hit on August 16, 2021. Also, on September 10, AM Best assigned indicative Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings of ‘a-’ (Excellent) to senior unsecured issues and ‘bbb+’ (Good) to subordinated issues in AFL’s recently filed shelf registration.

The stock has gained 52.9% in price over the past year to close yesterday’s trading session at $56.49.

However, AFL recently witnessed a decline in hedge fund sentiment. Furthermore, the continued spread of the Delta coronavirus variant makes the company’s near-term prospects uncertain because its profitability could be significantly impacted.

