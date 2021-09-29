Is Aethlon Medical a Good Healthtech Company to Own? By StockNews

© Reuters. Is Aethlon Medical a Good Healthtech Company to Own?



Therapeutic technology company Aethlon Medical (AEMD) has been making several positive developments, but its losses widened in the second quarter. So, let’s find out if it is wise to bet on the stock now.Medical devices technology company Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) is known for its Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system. After the recent success of the Hemopurifier demonstration, clinical researchers have expressed interest in joining their ongoing clinical trial investigation to treat patients with SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 infection.

However, the stock has lost 24% over the past three months. In addition, it is currently trading 69% below its 52-week high of $12.49, which it hit on June 9, 2021, due to the Reddit-fueled short squeeze. Moreover, AEMD’s losses widened in the second quarter. So, AEMD’s near-term prospects look bleak.

Here’s what could influence AEMD’s performance in the upcoming months:

