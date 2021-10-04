Is Aemetis a Good Renewable Fuels Stock to Add to Your Portfolio? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
8
© Reuters. Is Aemetis a Good Renewable Fuels Stock to Add to Your Portfolio?

The renewable fuels producer Aemetis (AMTX) has been on a tear thanks to its strategic $1 billion deal with Delta Air Lines. However, the stock is not necessarily a buy given the biofuel blending mandates, unsustainable valuations and weak fundamentals which could cause AMTX’s shares to retreat.Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) is a renewable , fuel, and biochemicals company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing breakthrough technologies that substitute petroleum-based products and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The stock has gained 432.4% over the past year and 67.7% over the past month, driven by the company’s continued efforts to replace carbon-intensive transportation fuels with renewable energy and its recent deal with U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:) to provide sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) worth over $1 billion. AMTX also introduced the Carbon-Zero manufacturing method, which aims to decarbonize the transportation industry using today’s infrastructure.

However, its shares have been down 24.7% over the past six months. Closing Friday’s trading session at $19.7, AMTX’s stock is trading 28.2% below its 52-week high of $27.44, which it hit on April 08, 2021. Moreover, the Biden administration is considering slashing the country’s biofuel blending standards, a move prompted by a drop in gasoline consumption during the pandemic. This, along with its premium valuations and weak financials, could cause its shares to witness a pullback in the near term.

Here’s what could influence AMTX’s performance in the near term:

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR