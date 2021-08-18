Is a Breakout in the Charts for Vulcan Materials? By StockNews

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

A resistance level has formed in the chart of Vulcan Materials Co. (NYSE:). If the stock breaks through this level, a breakout is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trade.Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) is the United States’ largest producer of construction aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel). Its largest markets include Texas, California, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Alabama.

The company reported revenue growth for the second quarter, but earnings were down year over year due to energy inflation and disruptive weather during the quarter. However, VMC has been benefiting from growth in heavy industrial projects, including data centers and warehouses.

As of the most recent quarter, the company had $858 million in cash compared with only $15 million in short-term debt. Its solid balance sheet led to a Quality Grade of B in our POWR Ratings system. In terms of growth going forward, analysts expect earnings to rise 9% year over year in the current quarter.

