Irv Gotti Accuses Ashanti Of Trying To Finesse His Masters By Re-Recording Her Classic Albums

Irv Gotti made it clear he isn’t here for anybody getting in the way of his coins! He took to Instagram on Tuesday to respond to one of Ashanti’s recent interviews. Ashanti made an appearance on ‘The Angie Martinez Show’ and spoke on Nelly, Verzuz and re-recording her classic albums. A clip posted to Angie’s Instagram page where Ashanti explains her decision to re-record triggered Irv’s now trending commentary.

Ashanti’s Interview With Angie Martinez

“What is the thinking behind re-doing the album as opposed to like just doing a new album,” Angie asked Ashanti.

“The thinking behind that is showing the business side of ownership and how important it is to own and then once I re-record the first album…” Ashanti responded before Angie interrupts to complete her sentence saying “you own it.”

Ashanti says “exactly” following Angie’s interruption, then continues explaining her decision.

“So everything purchased, like when that goes, everything purchased from that moment I own,” Ashanti said.

Irv Gotti Responds To Interview Clip

Angie responds saying “you bout to get a big bag,” while Ashanti laughs into the mic. But Irv wasn’t feeling the lil’ jokey joke. In fact, he hopped in the comment section and tagged Angie in a lengthy rant.

“@angiemartinez just for super clarity, I own all those great Ashanti Albums Angie. I own the masters and I produced all those great Ashanti Albums. So I also own a good portion of the Publishing,” Irv wrote. “What she is trying to do is re record all those great records and put them out on her label. She can do this under the COVER laws. But she is basically trying to f**k me out of my Masters. And make people decide which album to listen too or stream. Hoping her loyal fans will choose her version.”

He continued on to say he stands “on the magic that was created” and wants to see Ashanti “duplicate that magic.” He then called the situation “fuc**d up” saying “such is life.”

When an Instagram user said they hope the new album is produced the same, Irv took a moment to throw some additional shade at Ashanti.

“Exactly. Me. Chink. And 7 did out thing with her albums,” Irv said. “I wanna see what her versions sound like. If it matches the magic we made. Will be interesting.”

When The Re-Recording News Broke

The re-recording news hit the media in September. Ashanti announced that she now has full control of the master recordings of all her music during an episode of Tamron Hall’s daytime talk show.

“It’s so surreal. I have an amazing legal team, and I got my first record deal when I was 14 years old, so understanding and seeing how things have changed so much from then to now and conceptually understanding what you’re signing is so imperative, it’s so important nowadays,” Ashanti said. “The fact that I’ll be able to re-record my first album, and put everything together.”

